|
|
Long-time West St. Paul Educator Age 97 ~ Passed Away Aug. 23, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Margaret; & his siblings. Survived by children, Dick Fischer and Meg (David) Bjorkman; grandchildren, Matthew Bjorkman & Jessie (Geoff) Chen; and great-grandchildren, Lillian & Thorin Chen. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Friday, Aug. 30th at the CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH, 1154 Seminole Ave. @ Butler in West St. Paul. Visitation 4-8PM Thursday, Aug. 29th at KLECATSKY & SONS WEST CHAPEL, 1051 So. Robert St. @ Arion in West St. Paul & also 1 hr. prior to the Mass at church on Friday. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Hugh was loved greatly & will be missed dearly. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019