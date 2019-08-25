Home

Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH
1154 Seminole Ave. @ Butler
St. Paul, MN
Hugh M. FISCHER


1921 - 2019
Hugh M. FISCHER Obituary
Long-time West St. Paul Educator Age 97 ~ Passed Away Aug. 23, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Margaret; & his siblings. Survived by children, Dick Fischer and Meg (David) Bjorkman; grandchildren, Matthew Bjorkman & Jessie (Geoff) Chen; and great-grandchildren, Lillian & Thorin Chen. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Friday, Aug. 30th at the CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH, 1154 Seminole Ave. @ Butler in West St. Paul. Visitation 4-8PM Thursday, Aug. 29th at KLECATSKY & SONS WEST CHAPEL, 1051 So. Robert St. @ Arion in West St. Paul & also 1 hr. prior to the Mass at church on Friday. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Hugh was loved greatly & will be missed dearly. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019
