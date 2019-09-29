|
Born August 6, 1953, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019. At the time he was listening to a rerun of the Twins Game 7 of the 1991 World Series. There could be no more fitting way for him to spend his last moments. Hugh, "Mac" was a force of nature who lived the past 41 years as a resident of the Lake Owasso Residence (LOR) in Shoreview, MN. He had a good life under the watchful and nurturing care of dedicated staff. These extraordinarily kind, patient and thoughtful people were in nearly every respect his family. Hugh, "Mac", was preceded in passing by his parents, Hugh "Brownie" and Julie Anderson. He is survived by his sisters, Mary Dreblow Joppru and Betsy Rueter (with husband Mike) and his brother Peter Anderson (with wife Joy) along with many nieces and nephews. No less important, he will be held fondly forever in the heart of his dear friend and caregiver at LOR, Trisha Christensen. She had a exceptional rapport with "Mister Hughby-do" and cared for him affectionately for nearly four decades. An overwhelming outpouring of love and concern for Hugh in his final days reflected how deeply he touched those who knew and loved him. Memorials may be sent to LOR Family Group, c/o Lake Owasso Residence, 210 N. Owasso Blvd., Shoreview, MN 55126.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019