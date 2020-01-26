|
|
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather & Great-Grandfather Age 89, of West St. Paul. Passed away on January 23, 2020 surrounded by his family. Longtime educator and counselor for ISD 197. Survived by loving wife of 65 years, Maureen; children, Tony, Paul, Joel (MaryBeth), Jennifer (Jason) Urbanski; 8 grandchildren; and 4 great-grand children. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 28th at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul. Visitation 5-7 PM Monday at Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel, 1051 So. Robert St., West St. Paul; and 1 hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special Thanks to Interim Hospice and Southview Senior Living Memory Care for all their loving support. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Joseph's School Scholarship Fund or Catholic Charities. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020