Willwerscheid Funeral Home
235 Wentworth Ave W
West St. Paul, MN 55118
651-457-7938
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel
235 Wentworth Ave. W.
West St. Paul, MN
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel
235 Wentworth Ave. W.
West St. Paul, MN
Ida M. COMPTON


1920 - 2019
Ida M. COMPTON Obituary
Of Mendota Heights Died on October 2, 2019 at the age of 98 Preceded in death by husband Mervyn; parents; 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Survived by sons Donald (Heather) and Gordon; daughter Nancy (Roger Grant); grandchildren Daniel (Alison) and Courtney; and sister Doris. Service 11am Friday, October 11 at Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel, 235 Wentworth Ave. W., West St. Paul, 651-457-7938. Visitation one hour before the service. Burial at Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
