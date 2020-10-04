Age 96, of St. Paul, Minnesota Passed away peacefully at Highland Chateau long term care, St. Paul, MN, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Leonard Berosik and Glenn Bye, and sisters Nelda (sister Dominica, SSND) and Marie Bacigalupo, and by cousin Anna Marie Bacigalupo. Her memory is carried on by son Gary Berosik, daughter-in-law Barbara Berosik, stepchildren of the Glenn Bye family, and her many past square dancing and senior choir friends. Ida lived a long life in which she worked in jobs including Cretin High School, Catholic Bulletin and TCF Bank. She was an avid square dancer and actively involved with annual national square dancing festival administration for many years. She was a long-time member of the local senior choir. She was a fine seamstress of clothing, a great cook (turkey was a specialty!), and a dog lover. Memorials and correspondence can be sent to Gary Berosik, care of Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapel, 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids, MN, 55433. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, joining past veteran husbands Leonard Berosik and Glenn Bye. Blessings to all! In consideration of safety for all during the pandemic, there will be no physical public funeral ceremony. In lieu of this, there will be an online site provided by Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels to view photos and share thoughts and memories of Ida. Condolences: www.Washburn-McReavy.com
Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000