1/1
Ida R. BYE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 96, of St. Paul, Minnesota Passed away peacefully at Highland Chateau long term care, St. Paul, MN, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Leonard Berosik and Glenn Bye, and sisters Nelda (sister Dominica, SSND) and Marie Bacigalupo, and by cousin Anna Marie Bacigalupo. Her memory is carried on by son Gary Berosik, daughter-in-law Barbara Berosik, stepchildren of the Glenn Bye family, and her many past square dancing and senior choir friends. Ida lived a long life in which she worked in jobs including Cretin High School, Catholic Bulletin and TCF Bank. She was an avid square dancer and actively involved with annual national square dancing festival administration for many years. She was a long-time member of the local senior choir. She was a fine seamstress of clothing, a great cook (turkey was a specialty!), and a dog lover. Memorials and correspondence can be sent to Gary Berosik, care of Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapel, 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids, MN, 55433. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, joining past veteran husbands Leonard Berosik and Glenn Bye. Blessings to all! In consideration of safety for all during the pandemic, there will be no physical public funeral ceremony. In lieu of this, there will be an online site provided by Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels to view photos and share thoughts and memories of Ida. Condolences: www.Washburn-McReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels
1827 Coon Rapids Boulevard
Coon Rapids, MN 55433
(763) 767-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved