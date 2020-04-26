Age 91, of St. Paul Passed away April 24, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Dr. Albert G. Miller. Survived by sons, Steven (Linda) and Scott (Sue Brotherton) Miller; grandsons, Alex (Sara) Sneed-Miller, Patrick and Kenneth (Stephen Thomsen) Miller. Family interment Roselawn Cemetery. Inez meet Albert as a Army Nurse, moved from her beloved Boston, Mass home to St. Paul and remained a diehard Bostonian. Loving mother and grandmother who cared deeply for all her friends and neighbors. She is loved and will be missed by all. Special thanks to Allina Hospice nurse Sean for all her loving care.

