|
|
Born: November 17, 1923 Died: September 26, 2019 Age: 95 Ione was the daughter of Edward & Margaret McMullen and shared their love with her brothers Mac and Frank and her three sisters, Marge, Peg and her twin-sister, Irene. Ione was the wife of Thomas Salmen who passed away on May 17, 1998. Ione and Tom were married 50 years and raised eight children, all living in the Twin Cities, Jay (Angie), Steve (Katie), Rick (Julie), Bob (Chris), Mary Ann (Tony Anderson), Bill, Jane (Tim McGough) and Mike (Dina). Ione and Tom have 23 precious grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many treasured nieces and nephews. Ione was first a wife and mother and then a great neighbor, friend and generous volunteer. Ione received her nursing degree from The College of Saint Catherine. She spent many years as a nurse and volunteer at Saint Mary's and Saint Joseph's hospitals in the Twin Cities. She had a special love for Highland Catholic School and Cretin-Derham Hall. She was intensely passionate about her "kids" and "grandkids" and an avid supporter of all their activities, attending thousands of sporting events, plays and other performances. Ione was humble, compassionate, kind and deeply spiritual. She attended Mass daily throughout her life and was the steady hand that pulled her family and friends through difficult and trying times. We always valued Mom at our side. We will miss her unconditional love, warm embrace and sage counsel. And today, she is reunited with our wonderful dad and her loved ones. Special thanks to the staff at Carondelet Village, where Ione resided for the past several years and to the wonderful nurses and aides at HealthEast Hospice who provided loving care and compassion to Ione in her final days. Memorial services will be held at Lumen Christi Catholic Church (2055 Bohland Ave., St. Paul, MN 55116). A visitation is planned for Monday evening, September 30, from 4:00 to 7:00 at Lumen Christi. Her Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 1 with a one-hour visitation preceding the Mass at Lumen Christi. Memorials preferred to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet Ministry, to the Lumen Christi Catholic Community, or to the Thomas M. Salmen Scholarship Fund at Cretin-Derham Hall High School. We are grateful for your love and support of our family. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019