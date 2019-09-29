Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
For more information about
Ione SALMEN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Church
2055 Bohland Ave.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lumen Christi Catholic Church
2055 Bohland Ave.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Church
2055 Bohland Ave.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ione SALMEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ione Sarah McMullen SALMEN


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ione Sarah McMullen SALMEN Obituary
Born: November 17, 1923 Died: September 26, 2019 Age: 95 Ione was the daughter of Edward & Margaret McMullen and shared their love with her brothers Mac and Frank and her three sisters, Marge, Peg and her twin-sister, Irene. Ione was the wife of Thomas Salmen who passed away on May 17, 1998. Ione and Tom were married 50 years and raised eight children, all living in the Twin Cities, Jay (Angie), Steve (Katie), Rick (Julie), Bob (Chris), Mary Ann (Tony Anderson), Bill, Jane (Tim McGough) and Mike (Dina). Ione and Tom have 23 precious grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many treasured nieces and nephews. Ione was first a wife and mother and then a great neighbor, friend and generous volunteer. Ione received her nursing degree from The College of Saint Catherine. She spent many years as a nurse and volunteer at Saint Mary's and Saint Joseph's hospitals in the Twin Cities. She had a special love for Highland Catholic School and Cretin-Derham Hall. She was intensely passionate about her "kids" and "grandkids" and an avid supporter of all their activities, attending thousands of sporting events, plays and other performances. Ione was humble, compassionate, kind and deeply spiritual. She attended Mass daily throughout her life and was the steady hand that pulled her family and friends through difficult and trying times. We always valued Mom at our side. We will miss her unconditional love, warm embrace and sage counsel. And today, she is reunited with our wonderful dad and her loved ones. Special thanks to the staff at Carondelet Village, where Ione resided for the past several years and to the wonderful nurses and aides at HealthEast Hospice who provided loving care and compassion to Ione in her final days. Memorial services will be held at Lumen Christi Catholic Church (2055 Bohland Ave., St. Paul, MN 55116). A visitation is planned for Monday evening, September 30, from 4:00 to 7:00 at Lumen Christi. Her Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 1 with a one-hour visitation preceding the Mass at Lumen Christi. Memorials preferred to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet Ministry, to the Lumen Christi Catholic Community, or to the Thomas M. Salmen Scholarship Fund at Cretin-Derham Hall High School. We are grateful for your love and support of our family. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ione's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Halloran & Murphy
Download Now