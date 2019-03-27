|
|
Age 83, of Woodbury Passed away on March 24, 2019 Preceded in death by sisters Jacqueline Smith, Arlene Hill and Kate Herbison. Survived by wife, Linda; daughters, Cassandra ("Sandy") Smith (Gery Miranowski) and Jacqueline ("Jacque") Lee (Chris); grandchildren, Vivian and Dylan Lee; sisters Virginia Spence and Mary Jean Gilles; and brother Willard Smith. Memorial Services to be held at Clark-Grace UCC, 779 15th Ave N, South St. Paul on Friday, March 29 at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 27, 2019