More Obituaries for Ira SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ira "Jim" SMITH

Ira "Jim" SMITH Obituary
Age 83, of Woodbury Passed away on March 24, 2019 Preceded in death by sisters Jacqueline Smith, Arlene Hill and Kate Herbison. Survived by wife, Linda; daughters, Cassandra ("Sandy") Smith (Gery Miranowski) and Jacqueline ("Jacque") Lee (Chris); grandchildren, Vivian and Dylan Lee; sisters Virginia Spence and Mary Jean Gilles; and brother Willard Smith. Memorial Services to be held at Clark-Grace UCC, 779 15th Ave N, South St. Paul on Friday, March 29 at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 27, 2019
