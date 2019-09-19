|
Age 77 of Maplewood Died peacefully in her home Mon. 9/16. Irena, born in Bialystok Poland, immigrated to the US where she married Tadeusz Wegier (RIP 2016). Irena was spirited, hard working, independent, and dedicated as a mother and wife. She will be fondly remembered and missed by her relatives and friends. Survived by children, Peter (Heather), Teresa (Marcel); grandchildren, Jacob, Aniella, Jonathan; sister Krystyna in Poland; nieces Iza (Adam) & Ewa (Bogdan), and their families. Mass of Christian Burial 9/23 11am at St. Pascal's, 1757 Conway St., S.t Paul, Visitation starting 9:45am, Rosary at 10:45, lunch served after Mass. Interment at Cottage Grove Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 19, 2019