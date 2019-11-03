|
Passed away on October 30, 2019. Irene was born on April 21, 1923 to Nora and William Duren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Howard; infant son; daughter, Ginger; and her 7 siblings. She is survived by her children and their families: sons, John (Mary Kay), Greg (Diane); daughters, Barb (Ron) Carloss, Linda (Dean) Hedlof; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grand child; sister, Margie (LeRoy) Blackbird; and the extended Duren and Ling families. Private services. Special thanks to the staff at Johanna Shores for their loving care. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019