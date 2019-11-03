Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene LING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Amelia (Duren) LING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Amelia (Duren) LING Obituary
Passed away on October 30, 2019. Irene was born on April 21, 1923 to Nora and William Duren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Howard; infant son; daughter, Ginger; and her 7 siblings. She is survived by her children and their families: sons, John (Mary Kay), Greg (Diane); daughters, Barb (Ron) Carloss, Linda (Dean) Hedlof; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grand child; sister, Margie (LeRoy) Blackbird; and the extended Duren and Ling families. Private services. Special thanks to the staff at Johanna Shores for their loving care. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -