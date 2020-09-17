Age 93, of Roberts, WI Passed away September 13, 2020 Survived by children, Carol (John) Dean, Mark (Jane) Hamlin, and Paula (Jason Grinnell) Hamlin; 7 grand children; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Reiling, and Marlene Selvog. Preceded in death by her husband, Doug; and brothers, Dennis, Earl, and Howie Sinna. Graveside service 11AM Saturday, September 19 at Warren Cemetery, Roberts, WI. All are welcome to come, social distancing and face masks are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor's choice. Hudson, WI - (715)386-3725