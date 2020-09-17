1/1
Irene Ann (Sinna) HAMLIN
Age 93, of Roberts, WI Passed away September 13, 2020 Survived by children, Carol (John) Dean, Mark (Jane) Hamlin, and Paula (Jason Grinnell) Hamlin; 7 grand children; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Reiling, and Marlene Selvog. Preceded in death by her husband, Doug; and brothers, Dennis, Earl, and Howie Sinna. Graveside service 11AM Saturday, September 19 at Warren Cemetery, Roberts, WI. All are welcome to come, social distancing and face masks are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor's choice. Hudson, WI - (715)386-3725





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Warren Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
520 11th Street South
Hudson, WI 54016-2149
(715) 386-3725
