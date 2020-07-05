Age 75 Of North St. Paul Born September 18, 1944 in Homer, Nebraska to Einar and Rowena Jorgensen. Grew up on the family farm just outside Homer. She received her first 8 years of schooling in a one-room schoolhouse. Graduated from Homer High School in 1962 where she played trombone in the school marching band. Graduated from Midland College in Fremont, Nebraska in 1966 where she was active in sorority life. Spent three years teaching 3rd grade in Grand Junction, Colorado and two years teaching 3rd grade at Smith School in Sioux City, Iowa. Met Alfred Wolfram May 9, 1970 and became engaged June 8, 1970. They were married at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Homer, Nebraska on August 15, 1970. They had three children, Tara-Marie Wolfram, Garrett Wolfram, Brynden Wolfram, and one grandson, Adrian Rios-Wolfram. She spent much of her life as a home maker. For 15 years she was a Para-professional in Early Childhood Family Education for the Mounds View School District. She also aided her husband in his business and acting careers as his secretary/recep-tionist, costumer, as well as being his chief critic and editor. In 1992 Irene was the stage manager for the month-long tour of Great Britain for Alfred's one-man play, A Seed of Peace. Irene and Alfred loved to travel with trips to Europe, Great Britain, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexico, Costa Rica, the Caribbean, the Canadian Maritime Providences, and many of the National Parks out west. As late as this past February they took a cruise to the southern Caribbean. In addition to camping, Irene and Alfred were also avid sailors, spending 12 years sailing all around western Lake Superior before cruising their 30' sailboat 1300 miles from Stillwater, Minnesota to Mobile, Alabama and then living on it for a winter. She was active as a Girl Scout Troop leader and helped lead a Girl Scout Steel Drum Band. She passed away quietly on June 29 while her husband held her hand after a short bout with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, Einar Jorgensen, mother, Rowena (Cain) Jorgensen and brother, Peter Jorgensen. Funeral Service Friday (July 10, 2020) 7:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 5:00 PM. Interment Saturday (July 11, 2020) 1:00 PM at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona, MN. To view Services live, go to Irene's obituary on funeral home website and click link at end of notice. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com