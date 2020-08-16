Age 90 of South St. Paul Passed away on May 23, 2020 Preceded in death by parents James and Marie Smith, five brothers, ex-husband Alvin Guthrie, daughter Connie and son-in-law Steven Bugg. Survived by one daughter, Marie Fetter; grandchildren, Stephanie (Greg) Maranda, Dan Fetter and Crystal (Rick) Bevins; great grandchildren, Katelyn, Nathan and Amanda Fetter. Visitation at Newport Cemetery at Noon on Friday, August 21st; graveside service at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.