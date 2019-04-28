|
Age 73, of Hugo Peacefully passed away on April 22, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents: Joe & Marie Hellerman; brothers: George (infant) and Roman; granddaughter: Stevie. Survived by her husband of 39 years: Tom Troje; children: Bobby Bjerketvedt, Michele (Jim) Frahm, Lori Bjerketvedt (Ron); grandchildren: Kendra, Sarah, Ashley (Justin), Alex and Abby; great-grand-children: Jax and Jude; brothers: Joe (Mary), Alvin (Carol), Urben (Mary); sisters: Delores, Margaret, Esther (Lennie); nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 @ 1:00 pm, Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019