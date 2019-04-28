Home

Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Irene Clara TROJE

Irene Clara TROJE Obituary
Age 73, of Hugo Peacefully passed away on April 22, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents: Joe & Marie Hellerman; brothers: George (infant) and Roman; granddaughter: Stevie. Survived by her husband of 39 years: Tom Troje; children: Bobby Bjerketvedt, Michele (Jim) Frahm, Lori Bjerketvedt (Ron); grandchildren: Kendra, Sarah, Ashley (Justin), Alex and Abby; great-grand-children: Jax and Jude; brothers: Joe (Mary), Alvin (Carol), Urben (Mary); sisters: Delores, Margaret, Esther (Lennie); nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 @ 1:00 pm, Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019
