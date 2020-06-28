November 14, 1928 ~ June 20, 2020 Passed away peacefully. Preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; brother, Philip Oswald. Irene will be deeply missed by her brother, Tony Oswald; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Irene and Clarence traveled extensively with the Minnesota Deaf Club. Private family burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Little Falls. Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.