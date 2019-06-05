|
Age 99, of St. Paul Passed Away June 4, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Harold. Survived by children, Alan (Corrine Mahoney), Barry, & Christine (Steven) Lockwood; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grand children; 6 great-great-grandchildren; special nephew, Robin; many nieces & nephews in England and the U.S.A.; and a host of dear friends. Funeral Service 11AM Friday, June 7th at KLECATSKY & SONS SOUTHERN CHAPEL, 414 Marie Ave. in South St. Paul. Visitation 4-8PM Thursday, June 6th and also 1 hr. prior to the Service all at the funeral home. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery in Mendota Heights. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Fairview Hospice. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on June 5, 2019