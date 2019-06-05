Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene BLOOMQUIST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene G. BLOOMQUIST

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irene G. BLOOMQUIST Obituary
Age 99, of St. Paul Passed Away June 4, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Harold. Survived by children, Alan (Corrine Mahoney), Barry, & Christine (Steven) Lockwood; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grand children; 6 great-great-grandchildren; special nephew, Robin; many nieces & nephews in England and the U.S.A.; and a host of dear friends. Funeral Service 11AM Friday, June 7th at KLECATSKY & SONS SOUTHERN CHAPEL, 414 Marie Ave. in South St. Paul. Visitation 4-8PM Thursday, June 6th and also 1 hr. prior to the Service all at the funeral home. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery in Mendota Heights. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Fairview Hospice. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
Download Now