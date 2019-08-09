|
|
1/7/1946 – 8/2/2019 The family of Irene Pedersen is saddened to announce her passing on August 2nd after an admirable fight with Cancer. Irene led a simple, humble life predicated on her love of Jehovah. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Marjorie Kastens, brother Paul and sisters Judy and Susan. She is survived by her brother Ray; sisters Cheryl and Betty; her children, David (Angela), Rebecca (Timothy), Douglas and William (DeAnna); her grandchildren, Tonia, Erica, Alexander, Quentin, Tristan, Parker, Justice, Khloe and David; great grandchildren, Shelby and Ava Grace; and extended family including several nieces and nephews and her brothers and sisters in faith. Memorial celebration to be held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1329 Maryland Ave East, St. Paul, MN 55106 on Saturday August 17th at 4:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, direct Memorial Donations to Our Lady of Peace at SupportOLP.org
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019