Age 93 Formerly of Roseville Died peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Irene was born March 29, 1927 the daughter of John and Helen (Gelking) Boyden. She grew up on St. Paul's West Side, and following her marriage to Jerome Borovansky they made their home in St. Paul, Lino Lakes and Roseville. While living in Roseville, she attended Maternity of Mary Catholic Church. Irene was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She also worked part-time at Bethesda Hospital and at the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome and children, Paul, Mark, Brian; sisters, Cathy Frame, Lorraine Erler, Helen Smith. She is survived by her children, Laura "Laurie" (Dave) Zimmer, Lee (Kim) Borovansky; daughters-in-law, Donna Borovansky, Barbara Gorski; grandchildren, Bridget Zimmer, Jason (Lisa) Zimmer, Ryan Borovansky, Derek Borovansky, Michael Borovansky and Alicia Forsberg; great grandchildren, Brianna, Annika, Madison, Vannessa, Hailee, Amaya, Jameson, Easton and Kaila. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and long time dear friends Shirley Tibbetts and Tara Guy. Private family graveside services will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.