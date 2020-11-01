Age 96, of Maplewood, Minnesota Passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Irene was born December 15, 1923. She is preceded in death by her six siblings; husband, Robert; daughter, Bonnie; son, Robby; grandson, Bobby; and granddaughter, Brenda. Irene is survived by her daughter, Debra (Edwin) Nelson; sister, Dorothy; grandchildren, Jerred, Zachary, and Krista, Ronda, Shane, April, and Christie; seventeen great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. During World War II, she held a front line factory job; proudly supporting the troops and our county. She worked with Meals on Wheels, housekeeping, and other volunteering jobs to assist and care for the elderly. She was involved with DFL Party and always thought of others. Irene enjoyed time with her friends and family. She was an avid hiker, loved having picnics, and enjoyed baking delicious home made cookies. She was especially known for her singing and playing country music on her guitar. She began dancing in her 70's with the "Dancing Grandmas", and shared her joy with everyone she met. Her light and memory will be cherished forever. Thank you to the staff of Shores of Lake Phalen and Elk Ridge Memory Care for their dedication and tender care for Irene. Please join us for Irene's funeral service at 9:00 am on November 6th, 2020. The service will be private for family only, with friends and extended family welcome to join us through livestream on the Wulff Woodbury Facebook Page - The video of Irene's service will appear at the top of the page when the service begins at 9:00 am. WULFF 651-738- 9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com