|
|
Age 99, of Blaine Formerly of West St. Paul Died peacefully at her home on August 25, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Reinhold and Pauline Engfer; infant sisters, Ethel and Dorothy; brothers, Elmer (Genevieve) and Vernon "Bud" (Beatrice); sister, Ruth Quail (George); niece, Joy (Joseph) Lewis; and nephew, Richard Marschinke. She will be sadly missed by her loving partner and best friend of 66 years, Shirley G. Johnson; many loving nieces and nephews; and devoted friends. Inky was an avid sports fan. She was active in softball, bowling and golf and especially enjoyed attending all of her nieces and nephews games. She also loved to travel. A celebration of her life will be Friday, August 30, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear, with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. Lunch to follow. Memorials are preferred to the or . 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 28, 2019