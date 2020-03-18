|
Age 95, of St. Paul Passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis; daughters, Helen and Joann; one brother; and two sisters. Irene will be missed by her children, Marshall (Silvia) Owens, Judy (Wayne) Jorgenson, Robert Owens, Faye (Sam) Cossentine, Betty Campbell, Laurie Cutts, Alice (Ted Coulianos) Clark, Patty Clark, Peggy Holmes, and Perry (Fallon) Clark; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren; brother, Virgil (Rose) Larson; and nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Due to the current public health situation family will be gathering for a private funeral service with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A Celebration of Irene's Life will be at a later date. WULFF GODBOUT 651-224-4868 WulffGodboutFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 18, 2020