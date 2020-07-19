April 26, 1933 to July 16, 2020 Irene will be remembered for her kindness and generous heart. Irene was the seventh child of Leo and Sophia Wirth, born in Story County, Iowa. The daughter of a farm hand she learned early what hard work was. Sunday their home was the gathering place, welcoming all that showed up. I asked how they knew how much food to prepare, Irene said "they didn't, they would just go down to the cellar and grab some more jarred meat and preserves". Irene was 13 years old when she 1st became an Aunt, She loved her nieces and nephews (34 Wirths), many were her playmates. After high school Irene moved to Ames and shared an apt. with some cousins and friends. There she worked at the library and then JC Penney. It is at JC Penney that she met Richard Faust a traveling Auditor for Penneys. While they courted they corresponded with letters. Dick would stay at Irene's sister Mildred's home while in town. Mildred told it like it was and Dick liked her for that. After their marriage on Nov. 9, 1960, at St. Peter Paul's Catholic Church they move to Ankeny, Iowa. In their home she cared for her mother for several years until Dick and Irene moved to St. Paul, MN. She grew close to Dick's side of the family and continued to share her love with the 25 nieces and nephews on the Faust side. Dick and Irene adopted two girls from Catholic Charities, Lisa in 1967 and Julie 1969. Mom stayed at home with her girls while they were in school. She would play school, sing, and play games with her dauhters. Irene volunteered at the girls' school in the cafeteria and as Bluebird Leader for Julie's troop. Over the years, their home would become a gathering spot for Thanksgiving and other holidays. Irene and Dick opened their home up as a place many relatives could stay. If it be a weekend break from college or job/home hunting, or just a visit. Irene's home was open to all. Irene was preceded in death by her father Leo and mother Sophia, husband Richard, 3 brothers, 4 sisters and spouses (Mildred (Harold), Myrtle (Donald), Alina (John), Mary (Charles), Fredrick (Nettie), Vince and Eldon (Monica) and by Richard's mother Mildred and his brother Malcolm (Helen) and sister Patricia (Pat) and sister-in-law Phyllis. Son-in-law Ralph. Irene was survived by her daughters Lisa and Julie; grandchildren Tony, Valerie, Kate, Grace and Lillian; her brothers-in-law Herbert and Ronald; sisters-in-law Beverly and Mary; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, July 19 with social distancing and masks from 1-4PM at Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, July 23, 10:30AM at The Church of the Epiphany, 11001 Hanson Blvd. N.W., Coon Rapids. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.Washburn-McReavy.com
Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd. N.W.