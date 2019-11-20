|
|
Loving Mother, Grandmother Great-Grandmother Age 90, died November 16, 2019 at home. She was born in 1929 in Chisholm, MN one of 10 children born to Rose and Felix Halicki. Preceded in death by husband Anthony and sons Michael and Mark. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Christine (Steven) Simanski, Paul (Marge) Iaizzo, Susan (Mark) Hjelle, Cindy Iaizzo and Christie Iaizzo, 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 3 more on the way. She always saw the best in others and made sure to tell them. May each of us carry this on in her memory, "I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always...". Mass of Christian Burial Monday, November 25, 2019 11:30AM at St. Pius Catholic Church, 3878 Highland Ave., WBL with visitation one hour prior. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019