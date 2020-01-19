|
Of St. Paul Our dear, sweet mother passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2020 at the age of 100. Born Nov. 29, 1919 in Somerset, WI to Albert & Cora (Constantineau) Campeau who lived in Stillwater many years before their deaths. Also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 yrs, William A. Johnson Sr. and son William Jr.; 2 grand-babies; siblings Dorothy (Ensign), Benjamin, Conrad and Merrill. Survived by 6 daughters, Judy (Ron) Anderson, Cottage Grove, Barbara Schroepfer (Beth), Lino Lakes, Ruthanne Fresonke, Waconia, Sandra Simpson, Maui, HI, Coral "Cory" Johnson (Cher Mangen) Columbia Hgts, Arine "Reene" (Guy) Jacobson, St. Paul and daughter-in-law Kathy (Herzog) Johnson, Andover; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grand children; siblings Beverly Nelson, LaVonne Knefelkamp, Roger Campeau; many nieces and nephews; and a very special "Beau" Joe Kuehn. Irene belonged to the American Legion, she was an expert sewer who enjoyed making beautiful baby quilts for her grand and great grandchildren. She loved to cook, crafts, day trips and a good game of cribbage. A special thank you to the Lyngblomsten Heritage Assisted Living staff, all of her friends there and HealthEast Hospice. Private interment at Fort Snelling in the spring. Donations to shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or your choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020