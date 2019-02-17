|
|
Born March 28, 1935 Died February 9, 2019 Loving Mom, Wife, Sister, Aunt, Grandma & Great Grandma. Age 83 of South St. Paul, MN. Survived by her 2 wonderful sons, Tom David (Pam) & Al David (Kris); 4 grandchildren, Mark, Paul (Erin), Mady & Lily; and her special great granddaughter, Sophia. Memorial Mass 11AM, Tuesday, February 19th at Church of St. Thomas Becket, 4455 So. Robert Trail, Eagan with a visitation 1-hr. prior to the service. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019