1/1
Irene Rose Stroh BOE
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 93 Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother died peacefully on August 16th at The Waters of Oakdale, MN. Formally of St. Paul. Born in Dickinson, ND to Ambrose and Catherine Hecker Stroh on October 29, 1926. Preceded in death by her children Larry T. Boe and Kay Bunde and son Terrance, parents Ambrose and Catherine Stroh, brothers James Casper & Donald and sisters Theordora Sabrosky & Leona Gunsch. Survived by Kathleen Molczan, Karen Johnson, Keith A. Boe, Renee Boe, Margaret Boe and Mary Boe. Grandchildren CeCilia, Kristine, Jake, James, Erich, Thomas, Danielle, DeElla, Elizabeth, John, Travis, Tamara, Anthony, Maisie, Shane, Robert, James, Micheal and Brandon. 21 great grandchildren and 19 great great grandchildren. Visitation from 5 to 8 pm on August 21, 2020, at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul, MN. Interment at Union Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved