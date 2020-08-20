Age 93 Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother died peacefully on August 16th at The Waters of Oakdale, MN. Formally of St. Paul. Born in Dickinson, ND to Ambrose and Catherine Hecker Stroh on October 29, 1926. Preceded in death by her children Larry T. Boe and Kay Bunde and son Terrance, parents Ambrose and Catherine Stroh, brothers James Casper & Donald and sisters Theordora Sabrosky & Leona Gunsch. Survived by Kathleen Molczan, Karen Johnson, Keith A. Boe, Renee Boe, Margaret Boe and Mary Boe. Grandchildren CeCilia, Kristine, Jake, James, Erich, Thomas, Danielle, DeElla, Elizabeth, John, Travis, Tamara, Anthony, Maisie, Shane, Robert, James, Micheal and Brandon. 21 great grandchildren and 19 great great grandchildren. Visitation from 5 to 8 pm on August 21, 2020, at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul, MN. Interment at Union Cemetery.











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store