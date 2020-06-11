Age 75, of New York City Formerly of St. Paul Passed away on June 9, 2020, due to complications of Alzheimer's Disease. She was preceded in death by loving parents, Philip and Naomi Rutchick, and beloved sister, Ellen. She is survived by cherished longtime companion and wife, Judith Trachtenberg; sister Cori Rutchick (Scott Newell) of St. Paul; brother Joel Rutchick (Diane Solov) of Cleveland; and adored nephews Eli Newell, Sam Rutchick and Jed Rutchick. Renie's life was marked by a passion for helping those in need through her career in hospital social work at Massachusetts General Hospital and advocacy of social justice, often through B'nai Jeshurun Synagogue in New York City. One of Renie's final wishes was to remove the political cancer in the White House. Please do your part. Private burial service. Funeral service 11:00 am, FRIDAY, June 12th; for the Zoom link, please send an email to erin@hodroffepstein. com for an invitation. SHIVA 7:00 pm, SUNDAY, June 14th, Zoom link, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86207760687. Memorials preferred to B'nai Jeshurun, 270 West 89th Street, NYC, NY 10024-1705. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 11, 2020.