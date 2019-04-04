Home

Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. FRANCIS DE SALES CATHOLIC CHURCH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. FRANCIS DE SALES CATHOLIC CHURCH
Irene V. (Peters) POOR


Irene V. (Peters) POOR Obituary
February 22, 1933 — March 31, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband Russell, , 6 brothers, and 2 sisters. Survived by her children, Valerie (Gregory) Krech, Denise (Rodney) Rivard, Kevin (Elaine) & Karen (Joseph) Benysek; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 step-grand-daughter; 2 step-great-grandchildren; sister Theresa Bradehoft and many nieces & nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 11 am at ST. FRANCIS DE SALES CATHOLIC CHURCH (Palace at Osceola). Visitation Sunday from 3-7pm at KESSLER & MAGUIRE 640 W. 7th St. 651-224-2341. Visitation also 1 hr prior to Mass at church. Interment Fort Snelling Cemetery. Memorials preferred to The MS Society. A special thank you to the staff at Woodlyn Healthcare for 16 wonderful years.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 4, 2019
