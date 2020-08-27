1/1
Iris Hazel (Terry) KWATERA
(nee Johnson) Wife, Mom, Grandma, Sister, Aunt, Friend On August 22, 2020, our family lost our brightest star and the center of our universe, Iris. She received her angel wings and joins her beloved daughter, Jamie, mother, father, and sister in Heaven. She was the best Gramma a grandchild could ever hope for and she always had the biggest smile & encouragement. She gave out the best hugs and kisses and gave them her endless love! Iris always had a kind word and smile for everybody. She worked 21 years for Healthcare Services and was currently the janitorial manager at Rose of Sharon Manor in Roseville. She always considered her staff like family. She worked extremely hard with plenty of compassion and encouragement and expected the same from her great staff. She will be truly missed by many. We love you, my wife, momma, gramma, sister, & aunt. Give Jamie a kiss for us. Iris was preceded in death by beloved daughter, Jamie; parents, Arthur & Hazel; baby brother, Edward and sister, Bonnie. Survived by husband, Tim; daughter, Jina; step-daughter, Molly (Cesar); grandchildren, DeVonte, Ayden, Ashton & Austin; step-grandchildren, Lila, Luna, Lira & Roxy; siblings, David (Diane) & Judy (James); special nephew, DuWane; nieces & nephews; and many friends. Funeral service 11AM Monday, August 31 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B. Visitation from 3-6PM Sunday and also on Monday from 10-11AM. Memorials preferred to an education account for Iris' grandsons in care of Jina Terry or any children's hospital. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 27, 2020.
