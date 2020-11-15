Beloved Mother and Grandmother & Grammy Survived by daughter Pamela; son-in-law Bruce Hoff; granddaughters Jessica Sterbentz and her husband Michael, Megin Solie & Lisa Swanson (Mark); great grandchildren Carley Sterbentz, Cole Solie, Brady Sterbentz, Luke Swanson, Hannah Solie, Sydney Sterbentz, Tanner Swanson and Addison Novack; sisters-in-law Donna Tornelli & Marlene Bettcher (Carl); special aunt to Gerry Germain and many others, many much loved neices and nephews. We thank everyone whose lives have touched Iris's, Memorial service to be planned at a later date.