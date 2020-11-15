1/
Iris M. SCHELL
Beloved Mother and Grandmother & Grammy Survived by daughter Pamela; son-in-law Bruce Hoff; granddaughters Jessica Sterbentz and her husband Michael, Megin Solie & Lisa Swanson (Mark); great grandchildren Carley Sterbentz, Cole Solie, Brady Sterbentz, Luke Swanson, Hannah Solie, Sydney Sterbentz, Tanner Swanson and Addison Novack; sisters-in-law Donna Tornelli & Marlene Bettcher (Carl); special aunt to Gerry Germain and many others, many much loved neices and nephews. We thank everyone whose lives have touched Iris's, Memorial service to be planned at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
