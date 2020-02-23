|
|
Promoted to Glory on February 4, 2020 at age 94. Adored wife of Sidney; marvelous mother of Miriam Hall (late husband Keith), Keith (Margaret) & Rosemary Schuh (Steve); beloved grandmother of 7; greatest great grandmother of 19; cherished sister of Joyce Grambush (John), the late John Woodhams, the late Ruth Weaver & the late Eva Mesher; admired aunt to her caring nieces & nephews. Funeral Service Saturday, February 29, 11:00 AM at THE SALVATION ARMY LAKEWOOD TEMPLE, 2080 Woodlynn Ave., Maplewood, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Park. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020