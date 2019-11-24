|
|
Born 27 May 1929 passed away 17 November 2019. Irma grew up in Browns Valley, MN. After high school Irma was unable to attend nursing school with her life-long friend Audrey Peikert. Instead worked in town at Duler's Grocery later moving to the Twin Cities. Trained as a Medical Assistant; established a career in dentistry she met Del; they married in 1973. Irma was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and godmother. Preceded in death by parents Bernard Carl and Amanda (Kaatz) Goette; siblings Bernhard Gustav, Rhoda (Krone) and Waldemar Edward; husband Delroy. Survived by nieces and nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. Special recognition to family for caregiving and support this past decade which allowed her to remain independent. Appreciation to caring neighbors for their help over the years. Gratitude for her care is extended to staff at Vista Prairie Assisted Living, the compassionate care team at Orthopedic Station 6940 United Hospital St. Paul, and the Cremation Society of Minnesota. Service Dec 7, 2019, 1:30 pm. Grace Lutheran Church, 551 8th Ave. So., South St. Paul. Irma and Del will be buried at Valley View Cemetery, Browns Valley. In lieu of flowers please donate in Irma's name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at https://www.lbda.org. https://cremationsocietyofmn.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019