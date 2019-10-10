|
|
Age 72, of Wyoming, Minnesota formerly of Stillwater, Minnesota Was called home to his Father, Saturday, October 5, 2019. Irvin is preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Viola; step-mother, Jackie; granddaughters, Summer and Savanna. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carol; their three children, Rhonda, Karen, Ronald and their spouses; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 8 siblings. A Celebration of His Life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5879 Wyoming Trail, Wyoming, Minnesota. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 10, 2019