Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
5879 Wyoming Trail
Wyoming, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
5879 Wyoming Trail
Wyoming, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irvin HANSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irvin Leonard HANSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irvin Leonard HANSON Obituary
Age 72, of Wyoming, Minnesota formerly of Stillwater, Minnesota Was called home to his Father, Saturday, October 5, 2019. Irvin is preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Viola; step-mother, Jackie; granddaughters, Summer and Savanna. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carol; their three children, Rhonda, Karen, Ronald and their spouses; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 8 siblings. A Celebration of His Life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5879 Wyoming Trail, Wyoming, Minnesota. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now