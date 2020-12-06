Age 99, of Bayport Passed away peacefully Dec. 2, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Carole. He will be sadly missed by children, Bill (Mandy), Sandy (Bruce) Kolashinski, Jeff (Heide), Andy (Pam) and Charlie (Ann); 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grand children; other relatives and friends. A private family graveside will take place at Hazelwood Cemetery in Bayport. A celebration of Irv's life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. Memorials preferrred to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Bayport. 651-439-5511