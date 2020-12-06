1/1
Irvin V. JOHNSON
Age 99, of Bayport Passed away peacefully Dec. 2, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Carole. He will be sadly missed by children, Bill (Mandy), Sandy (Bruce) Kolashinski, Jeff (Heide), Andy (Pam) and Charlie (Ann); 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grand children; other relatives and friends. A private family graveside will take place at Hazelwood Cemetery in Bayport. A celebration of Irv's life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. Memorials preferrred to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Bayport. 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 6, 2020
Loved Tuesday bowling and talking with Irv always made my day. Thoughts and Prayers to all the family. Honored to call him my friend.
Geno Redman
Friend
