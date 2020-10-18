Age 82, formerly of St. Paul Went home to Jesus on 10/9/20. Preceded in death by parents, Nicolas and Petra and brothers, Ben, Isaac, John, Jimmy, Frank, Manuel and Raymond. Survived by daughter Vicki (Troy) Weyer; grandchildren, Sam (Marina), Gabby, Derek (Karen); great-grandchildren, Olivia and Winston. Also survived by sister, Mary Garcia and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on 10/24/20 at Apostolic Truth Church, 2720 Kesting Ct., Appleton, WI 54911. Visitation at 10:00am. Service at 11:00am.









