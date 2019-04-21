Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
CHURCH OF THE BLESSED SACRAMENT
2119 Stillwater Ave.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
CHURCH OF THE BLESSED SACRAMENT
2119 Stillwater Ave.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Beloved Mom and Grandma Age 98 yrs., 10 months, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully from the loving arms of her family into the loving arms of her Lord during the early hours of 4/20/2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert; parents, Anna & George Riener. Survived by children, Bob (Maggie), Kathy (Mark Schannach) and Ed; grandchildren, Cheryl (Mark), Michael & Tom; great & step great grandchildren; pet pal, Gabby; and other relatives. Special thanks to the Ramsey County Care Center and HealthEast Hospice for their care and compassion. Visitation Wednesday (April 24, 2019) from 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (April 25, 2019) 10:00 AM at CHURCH OF THE BLESSED SACRAMENT, 2119 Stillwater Ave., St. Paul with Visitation starting at 9:30. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019
