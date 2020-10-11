1/1
Isabelle GIESEKE
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isabelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 102 Passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. She was born September 29, 1918, in Fosston, Minnesota, to George and Suphrina Theoret. She married Ralph Gieseke in Crookston, Minnesota, in 1949. They later moved to Bayport, where they raised their four children. In her early life, she was a stay-at-home mother and later worked as a bookkeeper in Stillwater. Isabelle had a strong faith and an independent, resilient spirit and was proud of her French Canadian heritage. She loved spending time with her family and playing cards and Pokeno with her friends. Preceded in death by her parents and husband Ralph. Survived by son Thomas and daughters Pat (Mark) Ferber, Joan (John Ness) Gieseke and Judy (Mike Clendening) Gieseke. Also survived by grandchildren Leia and Maia and two great grandchildren. Brief graveside service on Oct. 14 at 11:30 a.m. Assembly Area #2 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Assembly Area #2 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved