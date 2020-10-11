Age 102 Passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. She was born September 29, 1918, in Fosston, Minnesota, to George and Suphrina Theoret. She married Ralph Gieseke in Crookston, Minnesota, in 1949. They later moved to Bayport, where they raised their four children. In her early life, she was a stay-at-home mother and later worked as a bookkeeper in Stillwater. Isabelle had a strong faith and an independent, resilient spirit and was proud of her French Canadian heritage. She loved spending time with her family and playing cards and Pokeno with her friends. Preceded in death by her parents and husband Ralph. Survived by son Thomas and daughters Pat (Mark) Ferber, Joan (John Ness) Gieseke and Judy (Mike Clendening) Gieseke. Also survived by grandchildren Leia and Maia and two great grandchildren. Brief graveside service on Oct. 14 at 11:30 a.m. Assembly Area #2 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.