1946-2019 Retired Educator Tulsa, OK (Formerly of St. Paul, MN) Isabelle (Izzy) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Friday, August 2, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, William J. Phillips, father, Walter Robinson and mother, Annette H. Calloway. Survived by her children, Shawn Phillips (Terri), Shelly Phillips, Sheila Stripling (Paul), Sybil Phillips (Ken), Sarah Phillips PhD, Sharon Phillips; sister, Carol Stafford (Alvin); sister-in-law, Jennifer McElroy (Herman) and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Graduated from St. Peter Claver Grade School, Archbishop Murray High School, 1963, St Catherine College, 1967 with a BA in English, and Oklahoma State University 1994 with a MA in Educational Administration. The funeral service will be Monday, August 12th at 11:00 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1720 East Apache Street, Tulsa, OK. Arrangements by Jack's Memory Chapel. Interment at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019