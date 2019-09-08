Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
886 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake , MN
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
886 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Iva NELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iva Marie NELSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iva Marie NELSON Obituary
Age 89 Of Forest Lake Passed away Sept. 6, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Donald. Survived by sons, Jeffrey (Sherri) Nelson and Robert (Lynnette) Nelson; grandson, Nathan (Laura) Jendersee; granddaughters, Natasha Nelson, Charlotte Serino and Kristina Nelson; great granddaughters, Jazmine and Ava Jendersee; brother, Lyle (Karen) Alm; sister-in-law, Karen Alm; nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Fri. Sept. 13th at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake with visitation beginning at 9 AM. Private family interment at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now