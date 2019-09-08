|
Age 89 Of Forest Lake Passed away Sept. 6, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Donald. Survived by sons, Jeffrey (Sherri) Nelson and Robert (Lynnette) Nelson; grandson, Nathan (Laura) Jendersee; granddaughters, Natasha Nelson, Charlotte Serino and Kristina Nelson; great granddaughters, Jazmine and Ava Jendersee; brother, Lyle (Karen) Alm; sister-in-law, Karen Alm; nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Fri. Sept. 13th at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake with visitation beginning at 9 AM. Private family interment at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019