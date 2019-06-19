|
Age 102 January 20, 1917 ~ June 17, 2019 Now rejoicing in glory with her wonderful Savior, Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by her husband Albin & her daughter Carol Johnson; parents, Alfred & Clara Elseth; siblings Willard, Raymond, Gordon, Earlene Solmonson & Eunice Sahlberg. Survived by her sons, Richard (Karen) & Daniel (Joyce), & son-in-law Charles Johnson; 8 grand children, Gretchen (Paul) Becker, Brenda (Craig) Murphy, Thomas (Maria) Folden, Christine (Justin) Page, Titus (Stephanie) Folden, Johanna (Micah) Adamson, Stephen Folden, and Katie (Carl) Bonnell; 17 great grandchildren, Jennifer Cross, Amy, & Heidi Becker; Elliott & Kaitlyn Murphy; Ella Folden; Sofia, Mateo & Asa Folden; Ruthi, Nicodemus, Silas & Hezekiah Adamson; Brady, Carson; Brock & Cora Bonnell; 2 great, great grandchildren, Caiden & Easton Cross. Ivie served alongside her husband Al in gospel ministry for 40 years mainly serving Evangelical Covenant churches in ND, MN, WI, AZ, CA, & AK. She was a resident at Covenant Village from 2002 until her death. Visitation: Friday, June 21st, 4-7 PM at Crystal Lake Funeral Home, 3816 Penn Ave. N., Mpls. Memorial service: Saturday, June 22nd, 10:00 AM at Covenant Village Fellowship Center, 5800 St. Croix Ave. N., Golden Valley. Committal service: Summer 2019 in Newfolden, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Covenant Village Benevolence Fund or Evangelical Free Church, Newfolden, MN. Crystal Lake Funeral Home, 612-521-3677. www.Washburn-Mcreavy.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 19, 2019