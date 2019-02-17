|
January 1, 1936 — February 8, 2019 Ted passed away peacefully at his Mahtomedi home Friday, February 8th, 2019, at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters. Ted grew up in the town of Aurora, MN on the Iron Range. In 1954, he graduated from Aurora High School and four years later, from Carleton College in Northfield, MN. He married Beverly Vernon in June of 1960, and they moved the following year to the Twin Cities when 3M offered him a position. Several years later, he made the decision to leave 3M and start his own sales company. It proved to be a positive decision for many years to follow. He loved his independent work and never did he wish to retire. Among the other things he loved were, first and foremost, his adored family. He loved to travel, and his annual trips to Hawaii with Bev, his wife of 59 years, may have been most special to him. He loved sports and devoted his time to coaching amateur men's baseball for many years. He loved his Labrador Retrievers, Roland's sermons, and a glass of Chardonnay. Those of us who mourn his death are Bev, son Todd (Jennifer), daughter Queenie, son Mike (Danielle), grandson McCale, granddaughter Olivia, and grandsons Teddy and Mikey. He meant the world to his nieces and nephews, and to so many close friends. At his request, a celebration of his life will be held in the springtime.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019