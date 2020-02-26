|
November 16, 1963 ~ February 19,2020 In Fond Loving Memory Of Bradley who was a kind, loving, caring, thoughtful, funny, selfless, gentle man whose heart eclipsed his body. Bradley finished the latest chapter of his never ending story peacefully and moved onto the next chapter with loved ones by his side and in his heart. The light of Bradley's spirit will shine for decades in the hearts of those he touched. Brad lived life on his terms all the way to the finish. He showed us how to live and how to die. The world is a brighter place for Brad having resided in it. His presence will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. Brad was preceded in death by his father Grant D. Rhodes and mother Janet S. Rhodes and survived by his brother G. David Rhodes and sister Laurie Rhodes and her husband David Reid as well as his niece Lauren Reid and nephew Blake Reid and Blake's fiancé Emily Balius and other family members and friends. The Rhodes and Reid family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the following: Steve Babin, Cheri Louck, Valarie Miller and The Pillars Of Oakdale for their kind-loving care during Bradley's last weeks. A Celebration of Bradley's Life will be held at Cossettas-Louis Ristorante and Bar-3rd floor 211 W. 7th St., St. Paul, Saturday, February 29th, 4-7pm with a sharing of Brad's life at 5 pm for family and friends. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to: The Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota or The Pillars Hospice House Of Oakdale.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2020