J. Gregory (Greg) MURPHY
Age 82, of Shoreview Born and raised in Aitkin, MN, he was a proud alum of the U of M class of 1960 and served 46 years as a stock broker. He is survived by his sons: Joe (Sarah) of Vadnais Heights and Greg of Maplewood. Mass of Christian Burial can be viewed at the St. Mary of the Lake YouTube channel and he was buried with his parents at ST. Thomas Cemetery in Aitkin, MN. Arr. By Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
10
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Mary of the Lake YouTube channel
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
