Age 82 of St. Paul Loving Husband, Father & Grandfather Longtime Philosophy professor at University of St. Thomas and active member of Nativity Parish, passed away on February 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Madeleine; his parents, J Lawrence and Janet Hubbard and sister Anne. Survived by children, Catherine Hubbard (Frank Moreno), Pierre (Elodie) Hubbard, Elizabeth (Derek) Lidbom, Theresa (Dominic) Terry; grandchildren, Max, Emma, Genevieve, Leo, Maria, Mateo, Roice, Louella; siblings Stephen Hubbard, Connie Zeller, Jamie Hubbard; many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Mon., Feb. 11th, NATIVITY OF OUR LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1938 Stanford Ave., St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. Memorials are preferred to Little Sisters of the Poor.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 7, 2019
