|
|
Loving Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather Age 84. Formerly of Stillwater. Preceded in death by loving wife of 60 years, Betty. Survived by children Jill Peters (Charles), Jean Gerlach, Bruce (Kris), Brian, Joan Houglum (Trampas); 9 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. Rev. J. Nevin was a faithful servant to his Savior Jesus Christ and served many congregations over 29+ years before retiring in 2000. He was involved in his community with his chaplaincy in Ramsey and Washington county. He had a great love in serving others. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Memorial Service Sunday (6/2) 3:00 PM at WOODBURY LUTHERAN CHURCH OAK HILL CAMPUS, 9050 60th St. N. (HWY 36), Stillwater, with visitation one hour prior to service. Private Interment Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Woodbury Lutheran Church preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019