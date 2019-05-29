Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for J. CROWTHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. J. Nevin CROWTHER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rev. J. Nevin CROWTHER Obituary
Loving Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather Age 84. Formerly of Stillwater. Preceded in death by loving wife of 60 years, Betty. Survived by children Jill Peters (Charles), Jean Gerlach, Bruce (Kris), Brian, Joan Houglum (Trampas); 9 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. Rev. J. Nevin was a faithful servant to his Savior Jesus Christ and served many congregations over 29+ years before retiring in 2000. He was involved in his community with his chaplaincy in Ramsey and Washington county. He had a great love in serving others. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Memorial Service Sunday (6/2) 3:00 PM at WOODBURY LUTHERAN CHURCH OAK HILL CAMPUS, 9050 60th St. N. (HWY 36), Stillwater, with visitation one hour prior to service. Private Interment Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Woodbury Lutheran Church preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now