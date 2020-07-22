Age 84, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Preceded in death by loving wife of nearly 55 years, Rita, and siblings, Mary Alice, Msgr Greg, John, and Jim. Pat will be missed by his children, Fr. Greg, Jim (Nikki), Dan (April), Ann (Dan) Lindblad, and Mari (Bill) Hirschuber; grandchildren, Kyle, Nick, McKenna, Ben, Ryan, Caleb, & Noah; great-grandson, Oliver; siblings, Beth, Judy, Geri, Ann, Monica, and Bob O'Brien; and many nieces and nephews. Pat made many friends while working at Brown & Bigelow and Deluxe. Pat was an avid Master Gardener, talented artist, and active in the community on the East Side of St Paul. Visitation Thurs., 7/23, 4-7pm at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial Fri., 7/24, at 11am at Transfiguration Catholic Church. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com