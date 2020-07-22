1/1
J. Patrick SCHAFFER
Age 84, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Preceded in death by loving wife of nearly 55 years, Rita, and siblings, Mary Alice, Msgr Greg, John, and Jim. Pat will be missed by his children, Fr. Greg, Jim (Nikki), Dan (April), Ann (Dan) Lindblad, and Mari (Bill) Hirschuber; grandchildren, Kyle, Nick, McKenna, Ben, Ryan, Caleb, & Noah; great-grandson, Oliver; siblings, Beth, Judy, Geri, Ann, Monica, and Bob O'Brien; and many nieces and nephews. Pat made many friends while working at Brown & Bigelow and Deluxe. Pat was an avid Master Gardener, talented artist, and active in the community on the East Side of St Paul. Visitation Thurs., 7/23, 4-7pm at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial Fri., 7/24, at 11am at Transfiguration Catholic Church. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Transfiguration Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
6517389615
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
Mari and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. Prayers to all of you. ❤❤
Patty J
Coworker
July 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. As a friend of Mari's, I've heard lots of great stories of what a wonderful man he was. Sending prayers to the family.
Kareen Torgerson
Friend
July 22, 2020
