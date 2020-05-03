Jack D. NEILSON
1932 - 2020
Age 87, of Vadnais Heights, MN Formerly of Evansville, IN Passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Estates of Roseville. Jack was born, in Enfield, IL to Violet A. Hedge. He worked at Arkla Industries for 23 years, Comaier Security Services for 2 years, and Qualex Photo for 8 Years, where he retired in 1995. Jack served in the U.S. Air Force. Jack is survived by his wife, Marian Neilson; daughters, Connie Boger (Jerry), Ginger Miller (Jon); son; Jack D. Neilson, Jr. (Brenda); step daughters, Debbie Briggs, Donna Cardozo (Ross), Diane Kosa (Steve), Kasey Keiser (Grant); step son, Kurt Keiser (Angie); sister, Ramona Taylor (Frank); and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jack is preceded in death by his mother; first wife, Dorothy Neilson, who passed away in 1994; brother, Dale Neilson; sisters, Wava Johnson, and Lily Becker. Funeral Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Garden's in Evansville, IN. Arrangements are being handled by BOONE FUNERAL HOME EAST CHAPEL – A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN. boonefuneralhome.net




Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Celebration of Life
