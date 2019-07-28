Home

Jack F. KRANTZ

Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa Age 89, died July 23, 2019. Resident White Bear Lake. Preceded in death by his parents Jack and Helen (née Gunderson) Krantz, brothers Richard and Peter Krantz, son-in-law Steve McConnell and grandson Travis Krantz. Survived by wife Marcia (née Meinke) Krantz; children Jeff (Linda) Krantz, Karen McConnell and Todd (Nancy) Krantz; grandchildren Corina Peterson, Mollie McConnell, Tom McConnell, Joe Krantz and Katie Krantz; and 3 great grandchildren Cole, Macy and Madeline. Private service Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Owner of Krantz appliance repair, White Bear Lake.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
