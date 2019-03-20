Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Age 69, of Stillwater Passed away unexpectedly Mar. 17, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Conrad and Mary. He will be sadly missed by wife, Brenda; sons, Dylan (Kristin) and Mike; sister, Ellen Frantz; brother, Bill Frantz; niece Katie, and other family and friends. A celebration of Jack's life will be Saturday, March 23, 2019, 12:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. (651) 439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 20, 2019
