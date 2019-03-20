|
Age 69, of Stillwater Passed away unexpectedly Mar. 17, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Conrad and Mary. He will be sadly missed by wife, Brenda; sons, Dylan (Kristin) and Mike; sister, Ellen Frantz; brother, Bill Frantz; niece Katie, and other family and friends. A celebration of Jack's life will be Saturday, March 23, 2019, 12:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. (651) 439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 20, 2019